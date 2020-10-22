Kayden Jackson remains sidelined with Covid-19 as Ipswich travel to Lincoln
Lincoln boss Michael Appleton must decide whether to rest Joe Walsh for the League One clash with Ipswich.
The defender played his first competitive game since February last weekend and kept his place for the midweek win over Plymouth, but three games in a week may be too much.
Jorge Grant managed a full game having been a doubt with illness, while Sean Roughan and Conor McGrandles came into the side.
Defender Adam Jackson missed out with an ankle problem and will be assessed, while Max Melbourne could come into contention but Callum Morton remains sidelined.
Ipswich will be without striker Kayden Jackson, who tested positive for coronavirus last Friday.
The rest of the squad tested negative but manager Paul Lambert could make changes after their first league defeat of the season against Doncaster in midweek.
Striker Oli Hawkins is among those pushing for a start after recovering from a groin problem, while on-loan winger Keanan Bennetts is chasing a first start for the Tractor Boys.
Defender Stephen Ward is likely to be absent again with an Achilles problem, while Flynn Downes (knee), James Norwood (hamstring), Cole Skuse (knee) and Kane Vincent-Young (Achilles) all continue their recoveries.