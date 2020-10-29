Kayden Jackson pushing for Ipswich return
Ipswich could be boosted by the return of Kayden Jackson when they host Crewe in the Sky Bet League One on Saturday.
The striker has played just 33 minutes of football this season due to a groin injury and self-isolation following a positive Covid-19 test.
However, Jackson returned to full training this week and has an outside chance of being included in the squad at the weekend.
James Norwood is set to remain sidelined with a hamstring problem for at least another month, while Aaron Drinan is out with a groin injury.
Tom Lowery could be rested by Crewe manager David Artell for the trip to Portman Road.
The midfielder made his first start this season against Doncaster last weekend and had came off the bench early in the second half against Lincoln in midweek, but could sit out on Saturday as the club manage his return from almost seven months out.
Defender Olly Lancashire could make his return after being absent with a thigh problem.
Donervon Daniels had been absent with a muscular issue for three games, but returned to the bench in midweek and could feature at Ipswich.