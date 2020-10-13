Kane question mark and Eriksen eyes milestone – England v Denmark talking points

England will look to follow up on Sunday’s Nations League win over Belgium when they meet Denmark at Wembley.

The sides met last month in a forgettable 0-0 draw but the 2-1 win against Belgium on Sunday will give Gareth Southgate’s men some added confidence.

Here, the PA news agency looks at some talking points ahead of the clash.

Will Kane be able?

England beat Belgium with Harry Kane confined only to a cameo role off the bench as the captain and talisman of Southgate’s side nursed a muscular issue.

Southgate has since suggested the Tottenham striker could be ready for action from kick-off against Denmark, with Kane no doubt eager to add to his solitary Nations League goal for England.

His strike against Croatia was an important one, taking England out of the relegation zone and to the finals of the 2018/19 tournament.

Eriksen to join 100 club

Christian Eriksen has 99 caps for Denmark. - (Copyright PA Wire)

Kane’s former Spurs team-mate Christian Eriksen is expected to start for the visitors and will collect his 100th cap if he does so.

The 28-year-old, currently at Inter Milan, scored his 33rd Denmark goal in the weekend win over Iceland and will chalk up a century of caps – as will defender Simon Kjaer if he plays.

The pair will join the likes of Peter Schmeichel, Michael Laudrup and Jon Dahl Tomasson in a select band of players to reach 100 appearances for Denmark.

Southgate will want more than bore draw snore

A drab display in Denmark last month saw the two sides share a 0-0 draw, a result which threatened England’s chances of progressing to the finals.

The subsequent victory over Belgium has corrected that – but England will need to be better than there were on an uninspiring evening in Copenhagen.

Southgate’s side managed just two shots on target, their lowest total in two years, as four players made their senior debuts.

But a win this time around would put England in the driving seat to qualify from Group A2, with the final two games coming in November.

Gunners in shoot-out for left-sided role

England v Wales – International Friendly – Wembley Stadium - (Copyright PA Wire)

Ben Chilwell and Kieran Trippier both pulled out of the England squad on Tuesday morning, leaving Southgate without two options to play at left-back or left wing-back.

Trippier captained England against Wales and then played on the left against Belgium, while Chilwell would have been expected to start against the Danes.

Now it appears Southgate will be selecting between Arsenal team-mates Bukayo Saka and Ainsley Maitland-Niles to fill the void, Saka having made his debut against Wales and Maitland-Niles picking up two substitute caps to date.

Dane and out?

Kasper Hjulmand (left) picked up his first competitive win as Denmark boss with the victory over Iceland. - (Copyright PA Wire)

Denmark may have drawn with England but they crucially beat Iceland 3-0 on Sunday to move onto four points from their opening three games.

It does mean that Kasper Hjulmand’s side need to avoid defeat at Wembley to retain even the most remote chance of leapfrogging England and Belgium and carving their own path to the finals next October.

Denmark will be looking to defend an unbeaten Nations League away record having won two and drawn one on their travels in the competition.