Kane Hemmings off the mark for Burton in draw with Bristol Rovers
Kane Hemmings netted his first goal for Burton to earn a 1-1 League One draw with Bristol Rovers at the Memorial Stadium.
The former Dundee striker, signed during the summer, pounced to fire home from close range after a 79th-minute corner from substitute Joe Powell had created a scramble in the six-yard box.
Rovers had taken a 52nd-minute lead when a poor back-header from Neal Eardley was intercepted by James Daly, who rounded goalkeeper Kieran O’Hara before slotting into an empty net.
All the meaningful action came in the second half, which saw Rovers keeper Anssi Jaakkola produce a brilliant 69th-minute save after defender Cian Harries sliced an attempted clearance towards his own net.
Brandon Hanlan nodded wide for Rovers when he might have scored and substitute Sam Nicholson headed against the crossbar as the home side pressed unsuccessfully for a winner.
A desperately dull first half saw just one goal attempt of note in the sixth minute when Rovers midfielder Luke McCormick sent a low shot just wide from the edge of the box.