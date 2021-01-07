Kal Naismith’s Wigan contract terminated by mutual consent
Midfielder Kal Naismith has left Wigan after his contract was terminated by mutual consent.
The 28-year-old Scot, who had five months remaining on his deal, requested to end his time with the Sky Bet League One club in order to pursue an “exciting and fresh opportunity”.
Wigan have been in administration since the start of July, when a 12-point deduction saw them relegated from the Championship.
According to Latics’ website, Naismith’s request was “reluctantly accepted” by the club’s administrators following consultation with coaching staff.
“The last six months have been incredibly challenging for everyone at the club and like all of my team-mates, the staff and the supporters, I have felt the effects of everything that has happened,” Naismith told wiganathletic.com.
“Now is the right time for me to leave; I have an exciting and fresh opportunity for me and my family and that’s something I have to prioritise for myself, my partner and my children.”
Wigan currently sit in the League One relegation zone, two points from safety.
Naismith, who has also had permanent spells with Rangers, Accrington and Portsmouth, arrived at the DW Stadium in 2018.
He scored six goals in 79 league appearances for Latics, including two in 12 outings this season.