Kabongo Tshimanga brace helps Boreham Wood ease past 10-man Barnet

Boreham Wood forward Kabongo Tshimanga, left, scored twice in the first half (PA Wire)
19:22pm, Sat 02 Jan 2021
Boreham Wood consigned struggling Barnet to a third straight Vanarama National League defeat with a 3-0 win at The Hive.

Kabongo Tshimanga broke the deadlock in the 19th minute, slotting the ball in after a deep free-kick was flicked on through the penalty area.

Barnet were reduced to 10 men after 28 minutes when defender Myles Judd was shown a straight red card for deliberately handling the ball as it was going in, and Tshimanga dispatched the resulting penalty.

Midfielder Tom Champion volleyed in a well-taken third goal for the visitors just before half-time.

In the second half, Bees keeper Scott Loach saved an acrobatic effort from Corey Whitely and Gus Mafuta saw his 20-yard strike rattle the crossbar as the Wood closed out a fourth straight league victory which moves them into the top 10 – and just two points adrift of the play-off places.

