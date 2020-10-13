Kabongo Tshimanga bags a brace as Boreham Wood ease to victory

Milton Keynes Dons v Spennymoor Town – Emirates FA Cup – First Round – Stadium MK
Milton Keynes Dons v Spennymoor Town – Emirates FA Cup – First Round – Stadium MK - (Copyright PA Archive)
By NewsChain Sport
21:48pm, Tue 13 Oct 2020
CBAD8A00-D2B9-4E0E-ADDF-D0366C357A34 Created with sketchtool. E9A4AA46-7DC3-48B8-9CE2-D75274FB8967 Created with sketchtool. 65CCAE04-4748-4D0F-8696-A91D8EB3E7DC Created with sketchtool.

Kabongo Tshimanga scored twice as Boreham Wood claimed a first National League victory of the season as they eased to a 3-0 win at 10-man King’s Lynn.

Matt Rhead should have put the visitors ahead early on but was denied by a stunning save from on-loan Norwich goalkeeper Archie Mair, who came to his side’s rescue again when denying Tshimanga one-on-one before another top stop to thwart Corey Whitely.

But he was finally beaten in the 28th minute when Rhead converted a Kane Smith cross following a Wood counter-attack.

Mair blotted his copybook four minutes later when he brought down Tshimanga – receiving a booking in the process – and the striker picked himself up to convert the penalty.

Tshimanga had a goal ruled out for offside before the hosts were reduced to 10 men on the stroke of half-time when Jamar Loza saw red for a second caution.

Boreham Wood made it 3-0 in the 63rd minute as Tshimanga’s shot took a deflection off Linnets defender Rory McAuley and looped over Mair.

Sign up to our newsletter

Soccer

King's Lynn

PA