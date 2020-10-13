Kabongo Tshimanga bags a brace as Boreham Wood ease to victory
Kabongo Tshimanga scored twice as Boreham Wood claimed a first National League victory of the season as they eased to a 3-0 win at 10-man King’s Lynn.
Matt Rhead should have put the visitors ahead early on but was denied by a stunning save from on-loan Norwich goalkeeper Archie Mair, who came to his side’s rescue again when denying Tshimanga one-on-one before another top stop to thwart Corey Whitely.
But he was finally beaten in the 28th minute when Rhead converted a Kane Smith cross following a Wood counter-attack.
Mair blotted his copybook four minutes later when he brought down Tshimanga – receiving a booking in the process – and the striker picked himself up to convert the penalty.
Tshimanga had a goal ruled out for offside before the hosts were reduced to 10 men on the stroke of half-time when Jamar Loza saw red for a second caution.
Boreham Wood made it 3-0 in the 63rd minute as Tshimanga’s shot took a deflection off Linnets defender Rory McAuley and looped over Mair.