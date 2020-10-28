Juventus v Barcelona in Champions League: What time and channel? How do I stream? Latest team news

Two of Europe’s biggest clubs meet in the Champions League group stage tonight as Juventus host Barcelona at the Allianz Stadium.

Both sides got off to the perfect start in the competition last week as the Italian champions beat Dynamo Kiev 2-0 away from home, while Ronald Koeman’s Spanish outfit thrashed Ferencvarosi TC 5-1 at the Nou Camp.

It is expected that the two fixtures between Juventus and Barcelona will determine the winner of the group and therefore a more favourable draw in the last 16, so tonight already has some significance to it.

Barcelona were beaten 3-1 at home by Real Madrid at the weekend and Juventus also failed to win as they were held 1-1 by Verona.

Can either of them bounce back with three points here?

Here is everything you need to know ahead of the match

Team News

Philippe Coutinho will be missing for Barcelona on Wednesday - (Copyright Zuma Press/PA Images)

The major piece of team news ahead of the game relates to Barcelona midfielder Philippe Coutinho who is set to miss out due to a hamstring injury he picked up in the El Clasico against Real Madrid at the weekend.