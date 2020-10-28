Juventus forward Cristiano Ronaldo out of Barcelona clash after latest coronavirus test
Cristiano Ronaldo will miss out on Juventus’ Champions League clash with Barcelona tonight following his second coronavirus test.
The 35-year-old Portuguese forward was forced to self-isolate after returning a positive result while away with his national team on October 13.
Ronaldo then took another coronavirus test on Wednesday and while Juventus refused to comment whether or not he had tested positive for a second time, he was not included in their squad for the game this evening.
Taking to social media, the five-time Ballon d’Or winner said: "Felling good and healthy! 🤷🏽♂️😉 Forza Juve! 💪🏽 #finoallafine."
The former Real Madrid star’s absence from the Juventus team means he will not be in contention to face Barcelona rival Lionel Messi for the first time since he traded Spain for Italy in 2018.
Ronaldo is one of three major names missing for Andrea Pirlo’s side ahead of their big European match, with centre-backs Giorgio Chiellini and Matthijs de Ligt ruled out through injury.
Leonardo Bonucci and Paulo Dybala are also in a rush to prove their fitness, while Barcelona will be without Philippe Coutinho due to a hamstring problem.
Both Juventus and Barcelona comfortably won their opening group stage matches against Dynamo Kiev and Ferencvaros, so the winner of this match will go to the top of Group G.