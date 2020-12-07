Jurgen Klopp boosted by fans returning to Anfield on ‘perfect night’

The lucky 2,000 Liverpool fans who won the ballot to be the first to return to Anfield were treated to a four-star display on what manager Jurgen Klopp felt was a “perfect night”.

A 4-0 win over Wolves seemed an appropriate way to welcome back supporters who had been absent since March and were seeing the new Premier League champions live for the first time.

Succesful strikes from Mohamed Salah, Georginio Wijnaldum, Joel Matip and a Nelson Semedo own goal wrapped up a comfortable victory on a night of celebration for players, staff and fans alike.

It might not have been the anticipated heroes’ homecoming after the team ended the 30-year wait for the title over the summer, but Klopp was more than happy with the outcome.

“It was very emotional. After 10 months without that it is a wonderful, wonderful sign,” he said.

“During the game was emotional, it was so nice to hear You’ll Never Walk Alone again.

“Having people in the stadium is another really good sign. Hopefully we can build on it as a society, not just a football society.

“People in the stadium were in the best shape and that was really nice.

Fans returned to Anfield for the first time since March (PA Wire)

“If none of my players or medical department tell me any player was injured it was the perfect night.

“It’s nice that we could give them back a little bit. Look, playing without fans is difficult but watching football knowing you usually would be there is difficult as well, so we are absolutely in the same boat.

“It was really nice to have that common experience.

“Getting out of the dressing room for the warm-up, that was a proper goosebump moment.

“It was really emotional, during the game it was emotional, it was outstanding.”

Wolves boss Nuno Espirito Santo was emotional for other reasons after witnessing a poor display from his players.

“We didn’t perform well, Liverpool performed better than us. That is a reflection of the performance on the pitch,” he said.

“It was not a good performance. We were organised but not as organised in the second half, a poor second half.”

There was better news for the visitors on the health of Raul Jimenez, who is out of hospital after a fractured skull against Arsenal a week ago.

“Raul is back home and is recovering,” Nuno said.

“We have already spoken and we will see each other soon. Him being back home is very good news and we must give him time to get healthy.

“He is recovering and he has been in contact with all his team-mates like he was before, the only thing that is missing is he is not here with us.”