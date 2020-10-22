Journalist apologises to Barcelona forward Ansu Fati for comparison to ‘black street vendor'

Fati starred for Barcelona in the Champions League on Tuesday
Fati starred for Barcelona in the Champions League on Tuesday - (Copyright NurPhoto/PA Images)
By Dylan Terry
15:34pm, Thu 22 Oct 2020
A journalist has apologised to Barcelona forward Ansu Fati after he described him as a ‘black street vendor’ who ‘you suddenly see running’ when the police arrive.

The 17-year-old scored one and assisted another in the Spanish side’s 5-1 Champions League victory over Ferencvaros on Tuesday night.

Teenager Fati is a rising star at Barcelona - (Copyright Zuma Press/PA Images)

But reporter Salvador Sostres made the ‘black street vendor’ comment in his match report for Spanish newspaper ABC, something he was widely criticised for.

And Fati’s Barcelona teammate Antoine Griezmann spoke about the journalist’s remark, condemning the words he used.

The former Atletico Madrid man said: "Ansu is an exceptional boy who deserves respect like any human being. No to racism and no to rudeness."

The apology from Sostres, which was published on ABC’s website Thursday, said that he was attempting to 'praise the beauty of Ansu's movements’ and added that he was ‘deeply sorry for any misunderstanding’.

