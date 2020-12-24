Josh Sims faces lengthy spell on the sidelines for Doncaster

10:52am, Thu 24 Dec 2020
Doncaster will again be without on-loan midfielder Josh Sims against Accrington as he faces a long lay-off.

Manager Darren Moore has confirmed the Southampton youngster will be absent for around six weeks with a hamstring problem, taking him beyond the scheduled end of his temporary stay at the Keepmoat Stadium.

Madger Gomes is also out until the new year with a thigh injury.

West Brom loanee Rayhaan Tulloch could return to the club early in January, depending on the results of a scan on his hamstring injury.

Accrington boss John Coleman could name an unchanged line-up for the third successive match.

Stanley appear to have no new selection concerns following Saturday’s goalless draw at home to Blackpool.

Defender Ross Sykes returned from a knee injury as an unused substitute against the Seasiders, while on-loan Chelsea midfielder Tariq Uwakwe is hoping for a recall following his recent knee problem.

Defender Ben Barclay, midfielder Jon Russell and forward Ryan Cassidy are also available to come in should Coleman opt to freshen things up.

