Josh Magennis bags a brace as Hull move top of League One

By NewsChain Sport
17:35pm, Sat 21 Nov 2020
Northern Ireland striker Josh Magennis scored twice for Hull as they moved to the top of Sky Bet League One with a 3-1 victory at MK Dons

Magennis’ double came during a frantic opening 12 minutes at Stadium MK and set them up for a fifth win in a row in all competitions.

Hull broke through in the eighth minute when Josh Emmanuel’s cross on the right was tucked into the bottom corner by Magennis.

MK Dons quickly drew level when Stephen Walker made the most of the Tigers failing to deal with a Ben Gladwin cross, but they were behind again 60 seconds later when Magennis blasted into the roof of the net.

Walker had a good chance to equalise again for the hosts before half-time when he shot straight at Matt Ingram when through on goal.

The visitors then made sure of victory with 15 minutes left when George Honeyman’s corner was helped back across and substitute James Scott’s header found the net via a post.

