Josh Hancock double proves decisive as Altrincham sink Chesterfield

By NewsChain Sport
21:50pm, Tue 17 Nov 2020
Josh Hancock’s second-half brace earned Altrincham a 3-2 home win over Chesterfield in the National League.

Chesterfield’s Scott Boden made it two goals in as many games when he headed in after the home side failed to clear a Spireites attack with 14 minutes gone.

Altrincham drew level on the half-hour as Fisayo Adarabioyo applied the finishing touch after being set up by Matty Kosylo.

The home side took the lead just after the hour as Hancock scored a penalty but Jordan Cropper made it 2-2 less than a minute later as he fired into the bottom corner.

But Hancock grabbed his second goal in the 89th minute to seal the win.

