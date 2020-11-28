Josh Hancock and Tom Peers on target as Altrincham see off Maidenhead

Josh Hancock was on target for Altrincham (PA Media)
By NewsChain Sport
17:34pm, Sat 28 Nov 2020
Maidenhead’s winless National League run was extended to three games after they suffered a 2-0 away defeat at the hands of Altrincham

Following a goalless first half, it was a 63rd-minute penalty that broke the deadlock with the hosts awarded the chance after Ryan Colclough was brought down in the box.

Josh Hancock stepped forward to deal with the spot-kick and deftly put the hosts ahead.

That winning margin was then widened in the 80th minute when Tom Peers collected a Matty Kosylo ball to find a second goal for Altrincham and secure their 2-0 triumph as they returned to winning ways and moved up to 10th.

