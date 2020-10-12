Josh Coley helps Maidenhead secure first win of the season at Wrexham
Maidenhead registered their first points of the season as Josh Coley’s first-half goal earned them a 1-0 victory at Wrexham
The winner came in the 33rd minute when Wrexham’s Jordan Davies lost possession, Shaun Donnellan sent a fine delivery into the box and Coley put the ball in with a diving header.
The hosts had hit the woodwork prior to the goal via Luke Young’s 19th-minute free-kick and after the break, good chances to equalise were passed up by Kwame Thomas and Jordan Ponticelli.
The latter then thought he had brought things level when he fired home in the 80th minute, but the assistant referee’s flag was raised and the effort was disallowed.
Wrexham also twice had late penalty claims turned down as Alan Devonshire’s Maidenhead held out for the win.
The Magpies, beaten in each of their previous three games this term, are up to 17th place in the National League table. Dean Keates’ Wrexham are eighth with six points from four matches.