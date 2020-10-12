Josh Coley helps Maidenhead secure first win of the season at Wrexham

Maidenhead picked up their first win of the season at Wrexham
Maidenhead picked up their first win of the season at Wrexham - (Copyright PA Archive)
By NewsChain Sport
21:56pm, Mon 12 Oct 2020
CBAD8A00-D2B9-4E0E-ADDF-D0366C357A34 Created with sketchtool. E9A4AA46-7DC3-48B8-9CE2-D75274FB8967 Created with sketchtool. 65CCAE04-4748-4D0F-8696-A91D8EB3E7DC Created with sketchtool.

Maidenhead registered their first points of the season as Josh Coley’s first-half goal earned them a 1-0 victory at Wrexham

The winner came in the 33rd minute when Wrexham’s Jordan Davies lost possession, Shaun Donnellan sent a fine delivery into the box and Coley put the ball in with a diving header.

The hosts had hit the woodwork prior to the goal via Luke Young’s 19th-minute free-kick and after the break, good chances to equalise were passed up by Kwame Thomas and Jordan Ponticelli.

The latter then thought he had brought things level when he fired home in the 80th minute, but the assistant referee’s flag was raised and the effort was disallowed.

Wrexham also twice had late penalty claims turned down as Alan Devonshire’s Maidenhead held out for the win.

The Magpies, beaten in each of their previous three games this term, are up to 17th place in the National League table. Dean Keates’ Wrexham are eighth with six points from four matches.

Sign up to our newsletter

Soccer

Wrexham

PA