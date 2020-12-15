Jose Mourinho in a spin as reporter’s washing machine disrupts Spurs video call

Jose Mourinho's press conference took an unexpected twist on Tuesday
Jose Mourinho's press conference took an unexpected twist on Tuesday (PA Archive)
By NewsChain Sport
19:33pm, Tue 15 Dec 2020
CBAD8A00-D2B9-4E0E-ADDF-D0366C357A34 Created with sketchtool. E9A4AA46-7DC3-48B8-9CE2-D75274FB8967 Created with sketchtool. 65CCAE04-4748-4D0F-8696-A91D8EB3E7DC Created with sketchtool.

Jose Mourinho’s pre-match press conference on Tuesday was interrupted by a reporter’s washing machine.

Tottenham boss Mourinho was holding a virtual briefing to preview his side’s Premier League trip to Liverpool when he was left in a spin by the home appliance as the perils of Zoom press conferences were laid bare.

When a PA news agency sports journalist – working remotely from his kitchen – was asking Mourinho about Harry Winks, his washing machine went loudly into its spin cycle in the background and grabbed Mourinho’s attention.

The Portuguese interrupted the question to say: “What’s that noise? Big noise?”

The sheepish reporter then replied: “That might be my washing machine.”

Thankfully the journalist was able to finish his question and the rest of the press conference went without a hitch, avoiding a washout.

Sign up to our newsletter

Soccer

Tottenham

PA