Jorge Grant on the spot as Lincoln go top of League One table
Lincoln went top of League One after Jorge Grant’s penalty sealed a 1-0 win over Ipswich who finished the game with 10 men.
The Imps made a lively start with Grant going close twice, firing over from close range and then seeing a deflected volley hit the post.
Town’s only chance of the half saw a towering header from Oli Hawkins nodded off the line by Conor McGrandles.
The dangerous Brennan Johnson almost broke the deadlock just before the break after a fabulous piece of skill in the box, but keeper Tomas Holy got the faintest of touches to keep it out.
Ten minutes in the second half, Ipswich wasted a good chance when Gwion Edwards headed over from close range.
The game had 0-0 written all over it until Johnson won his fourth penalty for the Imps since arriving on loan from Nottingham Forest after going down under a challenge from Aristote Nsiala.
Grant drilled home from the spot to give Lincoln the lead.
Ipswich ended the match with 10 men after former Lincoln midfielder Jon Nolan was sent off following an awful challenge on Harry Anderson in added time.