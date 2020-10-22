Jordan Shipley adds to Coventry’s injury concerns ahead of Blackburn clash
Jordan Shipley has added to Coventry’s injury concerns ahead of their Championship clash with Blackburn.
The forward was substituted with a head injury during the Sky Blues’ draw with Swansea on Tuesday and looks set for a short spell on the sidelines.
The game is likely to come too soon for Fankaty Dabo while Tyler Walker is self-isolating after testing positive for coronavirus and Julien Dacosta and Jodi Jones are also out.
Midfielder Gus Hamer completes his three-match ban following his dismissal against Bournemouth.
Blackburn also have injury problems, with Daniel Ayala the latest casualty after suffering a groin injury in the midweek loss to Watford.
Derrick Williams should, though, be available having finished his period of self-isolation following international duty with the Republic of Ireland.
Sam Gallagher will be assessed after missing the clash with the Hornets after rolling his ankle in training while Elliott Bennett, Lewis Travis and Bradley Dack are longer-term absentees.
Joe Rothwell will also miss out as he continues his spell of self-isolation.