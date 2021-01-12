Jordan Clark keen to help Luton become a top-half team after signing new deal
Jordan Clark wants to help Luton become an established top-half Sky Bet Championship club after extending his stay at Kenilworth Road.
Attacking midfielder Clark, who joined on a free transfer from League One Accrington last summer, has signed a new deal of unspecified length.
The 27-year-old has scored twice in 19 appearances for the Hatters, including the winning goal in the 2-1 league success over Derby in September.
“We’ve had a promising first four months of the season and I feel that I’ve played my part, but I know there’s much more to come as I get more and more used to the Championship by the week,” he told Luton’s website.
“We know that we can improve further on what we’ve done so far and we want to kick on and establish ourselves as a top half of the table team.”
Clark began his career with home town club Barnsley and has also represented Chesterfield, Scunthorpe and Shrewsbury.
Hatters manager Nathan Jones, whose side currently sit 14th, has been impressed with Clark’s adjustment to life at a higher level.
“He’s quickly proved he’s a Championship player and we’re delighted with the progress he’s shown, so much so that we felt we needed to secure his future,” said Jones.
“This contract extension is deserved and it gives him that bit more security as he settles in the area.”