Jonathan Grounds banned for Swindon showdown with Bristol Rovers
Swindon manager John Sheridan will be without defender Jonathan Grounds for the local derby with Bristol Rovers at the County Ground.
The former Middlesbrough and Birmingham player was booked for the fifth time this season in the midweek defeat to Accrington so will sit out a one-game suspension.
Grounds’ place is likely to be filled by Mathieu Baudry, but Tom Broadbent could also be drafted in if Sheridan opts to switch to three at the back as the Robins bid to shore up their leaky defence – the worst in the Football League.
Midfielder Jordan Lyden, winger Diallang Jaiyesimi and striker Tyler Smith remain sidelined and are at least two weeks away from a return.
New Bristol Rovers manager Paul Tisdale will rely heavily on his coaching staff before naming his squad for Saturday’s game.
Tisdale was appointed on Thursday and held his first training session on Friday after promising all the players would start his tenure with a clean slate.
Goalkeeper Anssi Jaakkola should be available again after missing the last two games while on international duty.
Tom Davies is a long-term absentee, having missed every game of the season so far with an ongoing knee issue.