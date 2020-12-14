Jon Taylor in contention for Doncaster start against Swindon

Jon Taylor hopes to start for Doncaster
Jon Taylor hopes to start for Doncaster (PA Archive)
By NewsChain Sport
15:18pm, Mon 14 Dec 2020
Doncaster are boosted by the return to fitness of defender Jon Taylor ahead of the League One clash with struggling Swindon.

Taylor had a brief cameo from the bench against Gillingham after a five-week absence and may be considered for a start against John Sheridan’s men.

Midfielder Madger Gomes is still hampered by a thigh problem and is likely to miss out.

Defender Danny Amos is also hoping to be recalled after he recovered from a knock.

Swindon defender Zeki Fryers is pushing for a start after returning from the bench against Fleetwood.

Fryers made his first appearance since early October and will be a boost for a team who have struggled at the back this season, conceding the most goals in the league.

Another player who could win a recall is defender Jonny Smith after also coming off the bench following a three-week absence.

Striker Brett Pitman is available again after a hamstring problem.

