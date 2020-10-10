Jon Mellish guides Carlisle to win at Port Vale
Jon Mellish maintained his recent scoring spree to fire Carlisle to a 1-0 victory at Port Vale
The 23-year-old bagged his fourth goal in three games to clinch the Cumbrians’ second successive league win.
Visiting goalkeeper Paul Farman saved Tom Pope’s penalty before Mellish’s winner at Vale Park.
Port Vale goalkeeper Scott Brown produced a string of fine saves to keep the hosts in the game early on.
The Vale keeper pulled off a fine acrobatic stop to keep out Gime Toure’s long-range strike.
And minutes later he was at it again to deny Gavin Reilly.
David Worrall won a penalty after being felled by Lewis Alessandra in the 18-yard box before Farman produced a fine stop to keep out Pope’s penalty.
And the Valiants were made to pay as Reilly did well to flash the ball across the face of goal for Mellish to poke home in the 55th minute.
Moments later Leon Legge produced a last-gasp goal-line clearance to keep Toure’s effort out.
At the death Brown kept out Toure one-on-one after the Frenchman pounced on a poor back pass from Legge.