Jokull Andresson earns opposing manager’s praise as Exeter hold Morecambe

Morecambe boss Derek Adams was full of praise for Exeter goalkeeper Jokull Andresson following his side’s entertaining 2-2 Sky Bet League Two draw at the Mazuma Stadium.

The on-loan Brentford stopper produced a string of fine first-half saves to keep the Grecians in the game and keep Morecambe out.

Adams said: “We were outstanding in the first half and should have been three or four goals up but their keeper was amazing and made some great saves to keep them in it.

“What a game he had and how fortunate Exeter are to get him on the seven-day loan deal with their two other keepers injured.

“We passed them off the pitch in the first half and created some great chances and he made two brilliant saves.”

Exeter started the better before they took the lead after 33 minute as Joel Randall took advantage of a mistake by Sam Lavelle to run on to a long through ball, round the goalkeeper and slot the ball into the empty net.

Morecambe came back with Adam Phillips and Kelvin Mellor both denied by excellent saves from Andresson before the home side pulled one back through Carlos Mendes-Gomes after 42 minutes after being played in by Jordan Slew.

The Shrimps added a second in first-half injury-time with a fine finish from Stephen Hendrie who gave Andresson no chance with a left-footed shot from the edge of the box that flew into the bottom left-hand corner.

The visitors dominated possession in the second half and levelled after 72 minutes with a 20-yard drive from Jake Taylor beating Jake Turner for his fourth goal in five games.

Adams added: “Exeter were never in the game until we gifted them a goal. But we came back and scored two good goals to take a deserved lead into the break.

“They were the better side in the second half and Nicky Law made a difference when he came on and got (an assist for) the equaliser which was disappointing because the game should have been over by half-time really.”

Exeter boss Matt Taylor said a sloppy 10-minute period which saw Morecambe score both their goals towards the end of the first period cost his side dearly.

He said: “The majority of the game was a good performance apart from a poor 10-minute spell where there was one mistake after another all over the pitch.

“It was a combination of things and all credit to Morecambe, they took advantage.

“All of a sudden it looked a different game at half-time but we dominated the ball in the second hand.

“We didn’t test their goalkeeper enough but definitely deserved the point and Jake Taylor produced a fine finish.

“We went for the win in the end but you could see there were some tired bodies on both sides and it was an entertaining game.”