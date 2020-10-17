John Yems rues absence of fans as Crawley put in-form Morecambe to sword

Crawley head coach John Yems said he felt it was a pity Reds fans were not there to see his men thrash high-flying Morecambe 4-0 and match his biggest win since rejoining the club.

Substitute Max Watters scored twice on his Crawley league debut, and George Francomb and Tyler Frost were also on target after the break as Reds extended their unbeaten home league run to 12 games.

Morecambe arrived at the Broadfield Stadium top of the table with three successive wins but Yems admitted his men were very good value for their victory.

He said:”It is a fantastic 4-0 win and it was the best we have played in a while. It was a shame the fans were not here to see it.

“There is still a lot of work to do as we are still a side that is gelling together.”

Yems had special praise for former Doncaster striker Watters who came on for the second half in place of the injured Ashley Nadesan.

“I knew he has got it in him,” added Yems. “He is a young boy who wants to make up for lost time.

“I’ve said to everyone have faith in what we`re trying to do. It is getting it all together and when it comes off it’s good.”

Morecambe boss Derek Adams felt certain that Crawley should have had goalkeeper Glenn Morris sent off shortly after Francomb’s opener.

Morris appeared to bring down the on-rushing Carlos Mendes Gomes just outside the area and Adams said:”The keeper came out recklessly. Carlos was cleaned out.

“The linesman didn’t flag and only said it was offside after the referee spoke to him. But it wasn’t offside. It changed the complexion of the game.”

Adams admitted that the heavy defeat was a “big shock”, especially coming after a first half when he felt his men were in complete control.

He added:”In the first half we were total control, more so than in any match this season.

“But Crawley scored against the run of play and it gave them impetus.

“We have to take it on the chin. The scoreline does not reflect the game.”

Adams felt that regardless of the scoreline, goalkeeper Jake Turner did not have a huge amount to do.

He said:” The third goal was a mistake and we didn’t deal well with the fourth goal.

“We were on top in the first half and had the better opportunities.”