John Yems likes what he sees from free-scoring Crawley

Crawley boss John Yems said he feels that his improving side are playing “with a smile on their face” after securing another 4-0 home win in Sky Bet League Two.

The Reds followed up the 4-0 home success over Morecambe by repeating the trick against Tranmere to extend their unbeaten home league run to 13 games.

Three goals in a 10-minute period in the first half effectively sealed victory, with Max Watters, Tom Nichols and Jordan Tunnicliffe all on target.

Substitute Tyler Frost added a fourth goal 13 minutes from time to seal victory to make it three wins out of four home games for the Reds.

Yems said: “It was good and we deserved it. We were still working hard at chasing at 4-0 and that pleased me.

“There was no man of the match and the team are playing with a smile on their face.”

Crawley have not lost at home in the league for 11 months but Yems is anxious not to look too far ahead and added: “Now the hard work starts.

“You cannot just stand still. It was a test for us as Tranmere are a decent side who were in a league above us last season. It is up to us to keep going.

“We have a big game on Saturday (at home to Cambridge) and to go into it with back-to-back 4-0 home wins makes me delighted.

“It is not me, it is the team. Credit to everyone here; everyone is working hard.”

Tranmere boss Mike Jackson admitted his men paid a heavy price for their dismal start and said: “The lads are hurting.

“At the start of the game you must defend properly and we didn`t start the game well.

“We gave away poor goals and did not defend in the 18-yard box; it is not like us to defend like that.

“It was a huge task to get back into the game and I said at half-time we needed to score – but we were unable to.”

Tranmere have not won an away league game for seven months since the end of last season and Jackson feels it is important for his side to now “get back to basics.”

He added: “We need to try and improve on the basics and find a consistency of performance.

“We have a chance now to get back on the training field. The good thing is that we are getting players back and those numbers will help us.”