John Yems lauds Crawley’s spirit in comeback win over Cambridge

Crawley head coach John Yems praised his side’s “heart and desire” after the Reds came from behind to beat high-flying Cambridge 2-1 and climb into the League Two play-off places.

Striker Joe Ironside headed the U’s into a third-minute lead, but goals either side of the interval from Max Watters and Tom Nichols gave Crawley their third victory in four home league games.

Cambridge were seeking their fifth win in six games at the Broadfield Stadium, but Yems believes the spirit his men are showing will serve them well this season.

He said: “It is not shape that wins you matches it is players and spirit, and we have spirit in large amounts. Long may that continue. You cannot coach heart and desire.

“It was a good, spirited performance and if you continue to play with that kind of spirit, who knows where that can take you.”

Yems felt the early goal was preventable and added: “We have conceded in those areas before and must liven up.

“We looked a bit leggy as the Tranmere game took a bit out of us. But it was a good game and it could have gone either way.

“Cambridge came here and had a go at us but we found a way to win.”

Cambridge head coach Mark Bonner felt there was no shortage of effort and endeavour from his side, and reckoned they were unfortunate not to take anything from the game.

He said: “It is really frustrating not to get any points but we just couldn’t find a way through.

“We worked our socks off and on another day we would have got something from the game.

“We had a great start but then Crawley got on top. We wanted to get through to half-time as we were looking leggy.”

Bonner believed his side started the second half well, but was disappointed to give away a “free header” when Nichols got between the two centre-backs to hit Crawley’s second.

He added: “It is really frustrating to go home with nothing as we deserved something. But we gave away a free header.

“It was not our day and now we must re-energise ourselves. There are no complaints from me about the effort and endeavour and now we have to go again.

“We are at home to Salford on Tuesday and we will need everyone. We had a terrible journey to Crawley yet scored an excellent early goal but then faded.”