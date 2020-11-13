John Sheridan leaves Wigan to succeed Richie Wellens at Swindon

John Sheridan has left Wigan to become first-team manager at fellow Sky Bet League One club Swindon

The 56-year-old moved to the DW Stadium in September on a short-term contract and took charge of 15 matches.

Speaking on behalf of Wigan’s joint-administrators, Dean Watson said: “We would like to place on record our thanks to John for his efforts during the last two months and we wish him well in his future career.

Sheridan departs with the Latics bottom of the table on seven points while Swindon are only two points better off in 21st.

Richie Wellens left the Robins at the start of this month to drop down a division and take over at Salford.

His successor arrives at the County Ground with a wealth of experience after long managerial spells with Oldham, Chesterfield and Plymouth.

A former Republic of Ireland international, the experienced boss has put pen to paper on a deal until the end of the campaign.

Sheridan told the official club website: “I’m very pleased to be here. I get the opportunity to manage a good club who were successful last season and a club who are trying to get promotion in a really tough league.

“I know (director of football) Paul Jewell and the chairman (Lee Power) and I’m very pleased they’ve given me the chance to come and work at a good club.

“There’s a few players here that have worked under me before, some really good players at this club and it’s a team I feel we can push in the right direction.”

Power added: “We are very pleased that John has come in to take over at the club. He is someone that I have worked with before and that I know well.”

“I think the club needs John’s experience at the moment and I think he will be a great help to the team and myself.”