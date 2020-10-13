John Rooney triple helps Stockport come from behind twice to down Wealdstone
John Rooney bagged a hat-trick as Stockport twice came from behind to beat Wealdstone 5-2 and move up to second in the National League table.
The visitors started brightly and almost scored in the opening minutes when Rooney hit the post, but it was Wealdstone who broke the deadlock in the 16th minute when Jorome Slew headed home his first goal since returning to the club two weeks ago.
Stockport equalised from the penalty spot six minutes later, with Rooney converting from 12 yards following a handball in the area.
Wealdstone regained the lead three minutes after the break when Ross Lafayette turned in from close range but Richie Bennett restored parity for Stockport in the 77th minute.
Lois Maynard smashed home two minutes later to put County ahead for the first time in the game before Rooney made it 4-2 in the 84th minute and netted again with a fierce left-footed effort to complete his hat-trick two minutes from time.