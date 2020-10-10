John Rooney bags brace as Stockport ease to win over Dover
16:57pm, Sat 10 Oct 2020
Second-half goals from John Rooney and Alex Reid secured Stockport a 3-0 win over Dover in the National League.
The summer signings both opened their County accounts, with Rooney’s brace coming either side of Reid’s strike as the hosts made it back-to-back home wins.
Reid, a half-time substitute, was brought down in the area by Dover goalkeeper Josh Bexon and Rooney converted from the spot to give County a 53rd-minute lead.
Reid added a second in the 64th minute after being set up by Richie Bennett.
Dover, who won on their only previous league visit to Edgeley Park in February, went close through Steven Rigg but Rooney wrapped up a 3-0 success in the 89th minute by slotting in from 10 yards.