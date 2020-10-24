John Marquis at the double as Portsmouth win at Sunderland
Portsmouth made it four wins from five League One matches with a 3-1 win at Sunderland
The Black Cats’ unbeaten start to the season came crashing to an end having fallen behind twice and were never able to get their noses back level.
Portsmouth took the lead inside seven minutes when Michael Jacobs rolled in Marcus Harness, who then dispatched a finish low inside goalkeeper Lee Burge’s right-hand post.
Sunderland levelled within three minutes when Denver Hume’s brilliance down the left got him to the line and his cut back was perfect for Charlie Wyke to convert low and from close range.
But Portsmouth looked the more dangerous and creative, so it was no surprise when they reclaimed the lead with 25 minutes on the clock.
John Marquis slotted inside the far post following Harness’ through pass.
Both of Portsmouth’s goals were poor from a Sunderland defensive point of view, particularly having entered the game on the back of five clean sheets.
And with seven minutes remaining Luke O’Nien was sent off for a second yellow when he conceded the penalty by bringing down Ryan Williams in the area. Marquis did the rest from the spot, sending Burge the wrong way, to wrap up the points for Portsmouth.