John Grant fit for Bristol Rovers’ FA Cup clash with Sheffield United

By NewsChain Sport
16:03pm, Fri 08 Jan 2021
Bristol Rovers defender Josh Grant is fit to feature in Saturday’s FA Cup third-round clash with Sheffield United.

Grant sat out the last two games, a League One loss to MK Dons and victory over Blackpool, due to a hamstring problem.

Anssi Jaakkola (Achilles) remains sidelined having missed the last three games.

Fellow goalkeeper Joe Day has been brought in on loan from Cardiff until the end of the season.

Sheffield United boss Chris Wilder on Friday said he said he thought the club had “possibly got 16 outfield players fit and healthy to travel”.

Wilder had players missing though a mix of injury, suspension and coronavirus cases for the 2-0 Premier League loss to Crystal Palace last Saturday.

The tie at the Memorial Ground could see John Lundstram make a return to action.

The Blades midfielder completed a three-game suspension with the Palace match.

