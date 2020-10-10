John Coleman relieved to see Accrington end poor record against Rochdale

Accrington boss John Coleman was glad to finally get rid of the Rochdale hoodoo as his side celebrated a 2-1 win over Dale.

It is 60 years since Stanley last beat Rochdale at home and the Reds have lost the last six league games against the Spotland side.

Jimmy Keohane put Rochdale ahead after 54 minutes before Joe Pritchard equalised 10 minutes later with a cross which sneaked in at the far post.

Pritchard turned provider two minutes later, playing in a ball which Chelsea loanee midfielder Jon Russell side-footed home on his debut to put the Reds up to sixth place in the league.

“I am pleased for all the septuagenarians who have never seen us win at home against Rochdale!” said Coleman.

“I want to thank them for sticking with us and dedicate that win to them.

“Before the game I probably did go overboard saying the players could make history.

“You can get blind-sided by the hoodoo and bogey team but any win is important.

“I was delighted with the work-rate and the passion we showed.

“The wind made it difficult but both teams tried to pass it, created good chances but we needed that bit of luck and we got it.

“It was a lapse of concentration to go behind but we have young players and they will learn lessons from that.

“I was proud of the way we came back and they were two good goals.

“We have a cracking set of lads here who want to work for each other and are all pulling in the right direction. When you have got that, you have got something special.”

Dale manager Brian Barry-Murphy felt his side had been unfortunate.

“It was a tough result to take and we are disappointed but overall I am happy with our performance.,” he said.

“We got three points last week with a 90th-minute winner against Fleetwood so I guess we had that bit of luck then but we have to take the positives from this.

“Accrington are a side similar to us, they are a young side, and you can only learn from it.

“We grew into the game, there wasn’t a lot of goalmouth chances in the first half but there were plenty in the second half.

“We scored a brilliant goal and then I think the speed of their two goals shook us but we dusted ourselves down and we finished strongly, we were on the front foot at the end, and I am proud of that.

“The result won’t distract me from a good performance and a good attitude from the lads which has filled me with hope for the rest of the season.

“It’s still the early stages of this group, we have got to stay focused and it is disappointing when you feel you should have got three points but got none but you have to swallow it and keep going.”