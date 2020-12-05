John Coleman not getting carried away with Accrington’s run of form

John Coleman is not getting away despite his Accrington side moving to the fringe of the play-offs with games in hand on those above them after their 2-1 win over MK Dons.

Dion Charles struck twice to seal a victory which means Coleman’s side have now gone seven games unbeaten in the league.

The Reds boss said: “My aspirations are only to try and keep winning games of football. This league is unforgiving, there is no duck eggs, as we would say, there are no easy games and our focus is just on the next one.

“We have been playing some good football, we have a great set of lads here, some of the football we played – including the build-up to the two goals – was brilliant.

“We did not want it to be as open as it was but there were tired legs and it could have been 4-3.

“The wins are all the better when you have worked hard for them.

“You couldn’t knock any of our players, you could not say anyone did not play well and we are going in the right direction.

“We are disappointed with their goal but we showed a good strength of character to get back in it and hold back for the win.”

The Reds took the lead on eight minutes when Tariq Uwakwe’s cross was fired home by Charles.

The Dons equalised on 53 minutes with a superb solo effort from Carlton Morris. He got the ball in his own half and raced forward, evading a number of challenges, before firing home at the near post past Toby Savin.

However Stanley retook the lead when Chelsea loanee Uwakwe burst forward down the left, played in a cross which Colby Bishop chested down and Charles fired the ball home on 62 minutes to make it seven for the season.

MK Dons boss Russell Martin said he was “disappointed and angry” by the fact his team had played well but not got the points.

“Our start was horrible and we have found ourselves a goal down early on which we have done too often this season, we did not do well enough in the first 10 minutes,” Martin said.

“We responded and it was a brilliant performance, we had a lot of shots, a lot on target, but they had two shots and they went in.

“There were loads of positives and we made it 1-1 with an exceptional goal and I felt we would go on and win it. We had to make four changes as it had been a tough week and I think if we had kept the first XI on we would have won.

“It hurts that we have lost the game and there is no doubt we were the best team. I know I may get criticised for saying this as I have said it a number of times this season but it’s true.

“We created a lot but little things have cost us, we didn’t do the basics and I am disappointed and angry with how it’s panned out.”