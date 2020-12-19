John Askey unhappy with his defence after Port Vale lose thriller at Walsall

Port Vale boss John Askey laid the blame for his side’s defensive collapse squarely at the feet of his centre-halves after the Valiants twice blew leads to lose a 4-3 thriller at Walsall

Vale led 2-0 and 3-2 through Tom Pope, Tom Conlon’s 25-yard free-kick and Devante Rodney but Jake Scrimshaw’s brace and Dan Scarr’s double from corners won it for the Saddlers.

Walsall climbed to eighth with a fourth straight win, outside the play-offs only on goal difference, as Vale slipped to 16th, leaving Askey to criticise central defensive duo Leon Legge and Nathan Smith.

Vale’s only clean sheet in their past 14 games in all competitions came against bottom side Southend and Askey admitted: “We can’t defend. It’s as simple as that.

“Every time we went forward, we looked like we were going to score, we were dangerous. But at the moment, the two centre-halves, every time the ball goes near them, we look in trouble.

“Two goals off corners, the same man scored two. The first goal is a straightforward ball the centre-halves should deal with, the third was the same.

“It’s schoolboy defending at its worst. It’s just lack of ability. The organisation of the team is fine but if people knock long balls and you can’t stay with your man and close gaps, you’ve got problems.

“They’ve been fantastic since I’ve come in but of late it’s been a problem and it’s costing us games so it’s something we’ve got to look at.

“Sometimes you need to come out, if you’re struggling you need that breather and maybe that’s what’s needed because we can’t allow that to keep happening.”

Walsall boss Darrell Clarke made four half-time substitutions that helped turn the game around, including on-loan Bournemouth striker Scrimshaw, who netted his first goals in league football.

“The response from the lads that came off and came on was tremendous and shows that we’ve got a squad that’s together,” said Clarke.

“There was no one chucking teacups around at half-time, obviously players were disappointed they were coming off but they were getting behind their team-mates and that’s a good sign.

“I rolled the dice and it’s worked for us. I’m sure it was a good game to watch but it’s another couple of years off my life. But I’m pleased with the whole group, it’s been a good four games.

“We’re fortunate the lads who have been on the bench the last few weeks have trained hard, got their fitness levels up and have come on and done the business.

“The impact of the subs was very, very good and then to respond within the game second half, to go 3-2 down and then go and win it 4-3 was tremendous.”