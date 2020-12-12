Joey Barton pleased after Fleetwood get back to winning ways at Swindon

Joey Barton was delighted to see Fleetwood return to winning ways with a hard-fought 1-0 triumph over Swindon at the County Ground.

Paddy Madden’s goal in the 29th minute was enough to earn Fleetwood their first victory in four matches.

Boss Barton said: “It was a hard-fought game but important to get back to winning ways.

“I’m really pleased, we made it hard for ourselves, we knew at some point we’d be under pressure but our defence stood steadfast and it is good to get a clean sheet.

“In the first half we were relatively comfortable. Until the subs, we were in control and looked like we’d nick a second on the counter.

“We had to rely on good defending to keep the clean sheet intact. The goal was right off the training ground, we’d seen a weakness in Swindon’s game.”

Irishman Madden turned in a corner to give Fleetwood a deserved first-half lead and Swindon never really looked like they would get anything out of the game from that point on.

Josh Morris and Barrie McKay both shot narrowly wide leading up to the goal, while Swindon’s best chance ended with the offside flag being raised.

The second half was no better for the Robins, with Jayson Leutwiler only being called into action a handful of times, first when a Matt Smith cross was deflected and the Canadian had to tip it over for a corner.

Jack Payne then warmed his gloves 12 minutes from time with a shot from a tight angle which the ex-Blackburn man did well to palm away from danger.

The defeat leaves Swindon 21st in the League One table and the Robins, who welcomed a small number of fans back on Saturday, have now lost four of their last five games.

Manager John Sheridan said: “It’s another defeat. We haven’t scored a goal but we’ve played well.

“It was a very close game. The first half was very evenly matched. I am still trying to praise them as much as I can.

“The results don’t help but the performances and the way we are going about the game – it’s just fine lines.

“We’re just letting ourselves down a little bit but we showed determination in trying to get something from the game. I can’t really ask much more of them.

“I’ve seen the stats and possession-wise and shots we are better than them but it is about putting the ball in the net.”