Joey Barton may give chance to EFL Trophy stars as Fleetwood host Hull
Fleetwood boss Joey Barton faces a selection dilemma ahead of his side’s return to League One action against Hull on Friday night.
Barton made 10 changes for his side’s midweek EFL Trophy clash with Aston Villa Under-21s – and saw his new-look side snap a run of four straight losses with a convincing 3-0 win.
While most of Barton’s first team regulars can be expected to return, Harvey Saunders in particular is pressing for inclusion after scoring a hat-trick in that game.
Paddy Madden is also set to feature again after coming back from injury in last week’s loss to Rochdale, but Barton’s hoped-for defensive reinforcements are yet to materialise.
Hull boss Grant McCann is set to restore Mallik Wilks to the Tigers’ starting line-up after a groin problem.
But fellow strikers Tom Eaves and Josh Magennis are both ruled out of the trip to the Fylde Coast.
Eaves remains sidelined with a foot injury while Magennis is unavailable due to being on international duty with Northern Ireland.
Richie Smallwood is nearing a return from a minor injury but is unlikely to be risked, while James Scott (ankle) remains absent.