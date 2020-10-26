Joey Barton has options as Fleetwood host Shrewsbury
Joey Barton could rotate his Fleetwood team for Tuesday night’s League One encounter with Shrewsbury.
Midfielder Jordan Rossiter could return after his recovery from injury was held up by needing to self-isolate for two weeks due to coronavirus.
Ched Evans is pushing for a start after scoring off the bench at the weekend while Josh Morris could return to the squad.
Barton remains without injured goalkeeper Joel Coleman, with Jayson Leutwiler set to continue in goal.
Shrewsbury could hand a debut to Charlie Daniels, who joined on a short-term contract on Friday after departing Bournemouth in the summer.
Midfielder Marc Pugh also returned to the club on Monday having left Bournemouth and could begin his second spell with the Shrews on Tuesday evening.
Scott Golbourne may be sidelined again after missing Saturday’s loss to Rochdale due to a rib injury.
Manager Sam Ricketts’ injury list also includes Ryan Sears (ankle), Dave Edwards (stress fracture), Rekeil Pyke (groin) and Matt Millar (unspecified).