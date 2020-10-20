Joey Barton finding it tough as Fleetwood struggle to repeat form of last season

Joey Barton admitted it is his most testing time as a manager as Fleetwood lost 1-0 at Accrington

After reaching the play-offs last season, the Cod Army have won two of their first seven League One games and Barton is scratching his head for answers.

His side missed a host of chances in the first half, Stanley’s young keeper Toby Savin pulling off a number of superb saves to keep out Barrie McKay.

Savin denied Callum Camps after the break before a long Michael Nottingham throw after 73 minutes caused chaos in the area and the ball looped up for Dion Charles to head home the winner almost on the goal line.

“If we weren’t creating chances I would be worried but it is my most testing time as a manager,” said Barton.

“I said in the dressing room you have got to score when you are on top and the opportunities were falling to the right players.

“All credit to Accrington, they are a team who keep going and we shouldn’t be undone by a long throw but we felt there was a blatant foul in the box. But it shouldn’t have been down to that kind of decision to decide the contest.

“We are a good football team and we still had chances in the second half especially on the counter-attack but we chose the wrong pass or option at times.

“We are disappointed to lose, we are not on a great run of form at the moment but we have got some good players and they need to bed in.

“We have got to iron out the problems in the final third and then we will have nothing to worry about but it is tough in this league.”

Stanley have moved up to seventh and John Coleman was pleased to get the win, even though he and Barton are good friends.

Coleman said: “Fleetwood took the game to us in the first half and our keeper made some great saves. Toby has played out of his skin.

“They are a good side, they will play worse than that and win, and we had to dig in.

“We switched things out around at half-time, brought on Sean McConville, and I think we were value for our goal when we scored.

“On the balance of play, probably Fleetwood deserved a win or maybe a draw was a fair result but games have gone against us when we haven’t taken our chances, tonight we did.

“We defended a lot better in the second half and we did limit them.

“We are a young side but we have a fantastic attitude, there are no airs and graces and the atmosphere around the place is brilliant.”