Joel Pereira hopes to be in contention for Huddersfield
Huddersfield goalkeeper Joel Pereira is hoping to be back in contention for the home game against Derby.
Pereira, signed on a season-long loan from Manchester United in August, withdrew from the squad in the warm-up before Saturday’s win at Swansea due to a slight back problem.
Head coach Carlos Corberan is expected to choose from an unchanged squad, with Danny Ward (hamstring), Tommy Elphick (knee) and Rarmani Edmonds-Green (hip) still out.
Christopher Schindler and Lewis O’Brien both returned to action at the weekend after injury, while Alex Pritchard is fit again after a thigh problem.
Derby will be without player-coach Wayne Rooney, who is currently self-isolating after being in contact with a friend who has tested positive for coronavirus.
Rooney has since confirmed he has tested negative but he will still miss the Rams’ next three games against Huddersfield, Nottingham Forest and Cardiff.
Martyn Waghorn, yet to feature this season due to a calf injury, is set to return to the squad, as is Poland winger Kamil Jozwiak, who missed Friday’s home defeat to Watford following international duty.
Louie Sibley (hamstring) remains doubtful but will be assessed, while Colin Kazim-Richards, Jordon Ibe and Krystian Bielik are still out.