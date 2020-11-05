Joel Bagan signs contract extension with Cardiff
Cardiff defender Joel Bagan has signed a contract extension to stay with the Bluebirds until the summer of 2023.
Left-back Bagan, 19, made his first-team debut in a FA Cup tie in February and has started two Sky Bet Championship games this season.
“It’s a great feeling to know that all the hard work and hours put in have paid off, but I know how hard I have to keep working,” Bagan told Cardiff City TV.
“It was important for me to get some time away on loan (at Notts County last season) because it shows you how much a step up the senior game is from U23s football; it’s competitive every time and it’s about winning and getting results.
“Playing in the games against Bournemouth and Middlesbrough from the start last month was very important for me and I felt confident and ready to be part of it.”
Cardiff manager Neil Harris said: “We’re delighted as a club and delighted for Joel that he has signed an extension to his contract.
“Over the course of the past nine months he has acquitted himself and developed extremely well within the first-team environment; every day in training he impresses his teammates as well as the staff and has put in some very strong performances.
“He’ll continue to get better, has a desire to learn and has a big future with this football club.”