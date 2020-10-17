Joe Ward inspires Peterborough to win over struggling Oxford
Joe Ward starred as Peterborough continued their hot streak by seeing off Oxford 2-0.
Ward brilliantly broke the deadlock two minutes before half-time with an exquisite lob after being picked out by an equally sublime pass from Jack Taylor.
And Ward followed up his first goal of the season by releasing Siriki Dembele to also open his account – and double Posh’s advantage – 20 minutes into the second half.
Ward seized on a loose ball and picked out his fellow wideman to fire left-footed past Oxford keeper Simon Eastwood and seal the points.
Posh had been reliant on two crucial contributions in as many minutes at the other end of the pitch before going ahead late in the first half.
Goalkeeper Christy Pym produced a fine reaction save to thwart Matt Taylor and then denied Dan Agyei from a corner moments later.
Pym was called upon again to keep out a Mark Sykes shot early in the second period before Josh Ruffels headed the visitors’ best chance of all wide as they succumbed to a fourth defeat in their opening five league games.