Joe Ward doubtful for Plymouth clash
Joe Ward appears a major doubt for Peterborough’s Sky Bet League One home clash against Plymouth on Tuesday.
The winger suffered a knee injury during Posh’s 2-1 home defeat against Blackpool on Saturday and went off during the second half.
Defender Nathan Thompson (hamstring) and forward Ricky-Jade Jones (leg injury) are set to be absent as second-placed Peterborough look to get back to winning ways.
Manager Darren Ferguson has now seen his side suffer successive league reversals, with the Blackpool loss following a 2-0 defeat against Crewe.
Plymouth are back on the road for the second time in three days, and manager Ryan Lowe will be requiring an immediate response after a 5-1 drubbing at Fleetwood.
Lowe is likely to make changes, and there could be a start for George Cooper against his former club.
Argyle, meanwhile, will be without the services of Niall Canavan, who was sent off late in the Fleetwood game.
Canavan received a second yellow card and he is now suspended for the trip to Peterborough.