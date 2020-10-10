Joe Pigott fires AFC Wimbledon to victory at Swindon
Joe Pigott’s first-half strike was enough to earn AFC Wimbledon all three points and end Swindon’s 100 per cent home record in League One this season with a 1-0 win.
Pigott’s close-range effort from Luke O’Neill’s cross from the right was the decisive factor in a low-key affair at the County Ground.
Swindon started the brighter with Diallang Jaiyesimi having a shot from a tight angle kept out by Birmingham loanee Connal Trueman just three minutes in and Brett Pitman had a free-kick saved by the Dons keeper after 10 minutes.
Pigott struck just before the half-hour mark after finding space in the Swindon box and the Robins never really threatened to get something from the game after that with Wimbledon also happy to sit on their one-goal advantage.
Jaiyesimi was Swindon’s brightest outlet in the second half too, but even then the best he could muster was a shot wide from the edge of the box in the 63rd minute.
Steve Seddon also fired over for Wimbledon in their attempt to kill the game off but the one goal was enough.