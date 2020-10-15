Joe Morrell the latest Wales international to arrive at Nathan Jones’ Luton
Wales midfielder Joe Morrell has joined Luton from Sky Bet Championship rivals Bristol City for an undisclosed fee.
Morrell, 23, becomes Luton’s fifth signing of the transfer window and joins fellow Wales internationals Tom Lockyer and Rhys Norrington-Davies at Kenilworth Road.
“I’m really excited,” Morrell told the Luton club website. “Obviously it was a difficult decision for me to leave the club I have been at for 11 years and where I came through the academy.
“It was always going to take a fantastic opportunity for myself to leave Bristol City and I feel that is what I’ve got here with Luton.
“I have been at Bristol City for a long time, had plenty of ups and downs and played a few games, but maybe not as many as I would have liked.
“You have to go and play and hopefully I’ve got the opportunity to do that here with a Welshman as manager (Nathan Jones) and a few Welsh players here too.”
Morrell played only six first-team games for Bristol City. But he has gained senior experience during loan spells at Sutton, Margate, Cheltenham and Lincoln, where he made 32 appearances last season.
He made his international debut last year and helped Wales qualify for Euro 2020, taking his tally to nine caps during the recent international break.