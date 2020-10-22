Joe Gallen excited by the arrival of Jordy Hiwula at Portsmouth
New signing Jordy Hiwula has “got a real eye for goal” and will bring something different to Portsmouth’s attacking options, according to assistant boss Joe Gallen.
The 26-year-old left Coventry at the end of last season and has now signed a deal with Pompey until January 20.
Gallen told the club’s website: “We know Jordy well from having scored a couple of goals against us in recent seasons.
“He’s a technical player and also a very good finisher, who has done well in this division in the recent past.
“Speed and brains together is a great combination and he can sense where the space is. Once he gets there, he’s got a real eye for a goal.
“Jordy adds competition to an already decent frontline and will hopefully have a successful time here with us.”