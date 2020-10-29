Joachim Andersen returns to training ahead of Fulham’s clash with West Brom
Fulham manager Scott Parker has been given a boost with Joachim Andersen’s return to fitness progressing ahead of schedule.
The centre-back sustained an ankle injury before making his debut following his summer move from Lyon but he has returned to training this week.
However, Neeskens Kebano remains injured, but could come back into club training on Monday, while Terence Kongolo also remains sidelined.
Dara O’Shea is back in full training ahead of West Brom’s trip to Craven Cottage. The defender missed the 1-1 draw with Brighton this week due to an ankle injury and he should return to the squad on Monday night.
Kamil Grosicki could also be included after returning to the club following the news that his loan move to Nottingham Forest this month was not ratified by the EFL.
Baggies boss Slaven Bilic is hopeful Sam Field (knee) and Hal Robson-Kanu (broken arm) will be back in contention after the November international break.
Fulham provisional squad: Areola, Aina, Adarabioyo, Ream, Bryan, Anguissa, Lemina, Cairney, Loftus-Cheek, Mitrovic, Lookman, Rodak, Odoi, De Cordova-Reid, Le Marchand, Reed, Cavaleiro.
West Brom provisional squad: Johnstone, Button, Gibbs, Ajayi, Townsend, O’Shea, Bartley, Kipre, Ivanovic, Furlong, Edwards, Krovinovic, Sawyers, Diangana, Livermore, Phillips, Pereira, Harper, Gallagher, Grosicki, Austin, Robinson.