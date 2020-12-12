Jim McAlister on the scoresheet as managerless Morton beat Dunfermline

Jim McAlister gave Morton the lead at Dunfermline
Jim McAlister gave Morton the lead at Dunfermline (PA Archive)
By NewsChain Sport
17:06pm, Sat 12 Dec 2020
CBAD8A00-D2B9-4E0E-ADDF-D0366C357A34 Created with sketchtool. E9A4AA46-7DC3-48B8-9CE2-D75274FB8967 Created with sketchtool. 65CCAE04-4748-4D0F-8696-A91D8EB3E7DC Created with sketchtool.

Goals from Jim McAlister and Craig McGuffie earned managerless Morton a 2-1 win at Dunfermline in the Scottish Championship.

The visitors took the lead in the 24th minute. A long throw from Lewis Strapp came out to McAlister on the edge of the box and he volleyed home.

Morton substitute Aidan Nesbitt saw his shot saved by Owain Fon Williams who then stopped the ball on the line with 20 minutes to go after an effort by Kalvin Orsi.

Dunfermline levelled with 16 minutes remaining as Declan McManus netted a penalty after Nesbitt had handled but four minutes later Morton reclaimed the lead when midfielder McGuffie followed up to score after Fon Williams had saved from Strapp and that was enough to wrap up the victory for Morton, whose former manager David Hopkin resigned on Thursday.

Sign up to our newsletter

Soccer

Dunfermline

PA