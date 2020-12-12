Jim Goodwin pleased with St Mirren spirit in win at Motherwell

St Mirren manager Jim Goodwin praised his side’s determination to see out victory after they held on for a 1-0 win at Fir Park.

Jamie McGrath netted from 18 yards on the rebound in the 13th minute and St Mirren defended their box well to deny Motherwell many clear-cut chances to equalise.

The win stretched St Mirren’s unbeaten run on the pitch to nine matches and Goodwin said: “I’m delighted with the end result. I thought we played well in the first half and were the better team.

“Credit Motherwell as they were the better for the second 45. Stephen (Robinson) and his players will be disappointed not to have taken anything from the game.

“We’ve had a lot of plaudits lately for the way in which we’ve been playing and the run that we’ve been on. We’ve been playing some good football I believe.

“But the second half wasn’t about that. It was about a real togetherness and team spirit and showing a grit and determination that sometimes people question. That was there in abundance in the second half.

“My goalkeeper made a couple of saves when he needed to, my two centre-halves were excellent and collectively it was a real team effort.”

Motherwell boss Robinson admitted his side had struggled to click in the final third.

Well started with three forwards – Christopher Long, Tony Watt and Callum Lang – but their best chance came in the fourth minute when the latter blazed over from close range on the slide.

Robinson said: “It’s just not happening for us at the moment. The boys gave lots of effort and we had lots of shots, lots of possession, and we got punished for one mistake.

“It’s not a coincidence that other teams seem to be in the right place at the right time, a little bit of thought process on what’s going to happen. But they had one chance and they score it.

“We had numerous chances and didn’t take them, and that’s as a team, not just the strikers.

“The boys are giving 100 per cent every game, they are working tirelessly, we are creating lots of chances we are getting lots of balls into the box. I think we had 19 shots. You have to take them.

“They took their one opportunity and clung on for their lives, you have to credit them for that.

“The boys know they can perform better in that final decision, that final pass, but ultimately I’ll take the blame on it, I put the team out.”