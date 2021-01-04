Jez George pleased to see Lincoln land Manchester City’s Morgan Rogers on loan
19:59pm, Mon 04 Jan 2021
Jez George believes new signing Morgan Rogers “will add quality” to Lincoln’s squad after he joined the club on loan from Manchester City.
The 18-year-old winger will stay with the Sky Bet League One table-toppers until the end of the season.
Director of football George said of the England youth international: “We are absolutely delighted to have signed Morgan…to add to (manager) Michael Appleton’s options at the top end of the pitch.
“He is an extremely talented young player who we have watched for some time, and he will add quality to the group.”
Rogers said: “The club is great, I like the style of football that the manager plays and I feel being here will help me develop further as a player.”